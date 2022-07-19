NASCAR’s Corey LaJoie will be driving a special WWE SummerSlam car this Sunday at the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 race.

WWE has partnered with Spire Motorsports to give the #7 Camaro a SummerSlam theme for Sunday’s big race at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA.

As seen in the video below, LaJoie shows off his custom WWE Title belt, and the new wrap on the car. The design features Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who will do battle in a Last Man Standing match on July 30. The NASCAR On NBC Twitter account also released video of LaJoie predicting Reigns to win the match.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. You can click here for the updated card.

You can see a photo and the related videos below:

@WWERomanReigns has the flow, and so does @CoreyLaJoie. The @SpireMotorsport driver is picking Roman Reigns to beat Brock Lesnar on July 30 on #SummerSlam on @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/DTqznRAyhb — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 19, 2022

