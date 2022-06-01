Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are reportedly not locked in for WWE Money In the Bank as of a few days ago.

We noted several weeks back how Lesnar and Reigns were included on the promotional material for Money In the Bank, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from Las Vegas. It was then reported that Lesnar and Reigns were no longer on the MITB poster when WWE announced that the show was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can click here for details on the poster changes, and a look at the new poster.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that everything regarding both Lesnar and Reigns for Money In the Bank is now said to be up in the air.

It’s been confirmed that the original plan for Reigns at Money In the Bank had him defending against Riddle. Lesnar was originally booked for Money In the Bank because it was a stadium show, but it looks like plans have changed now that Money In the Bank is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena instead of Allegiant Stadium.

Word is that Riddle vs. Reigns may still happen. The same previous report that said Riddle vs. Reigns was planned for Money In the Bank also said Randy Orton vs. Reigns was planned for SummerSlam on Saturday, July 31, and that Drew McIntyre vs. Reigns was planned for WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3. It’s also been confirmed that these two matches were planned for Reigns, and still may be planned.

Lesnar has not been seen since losing the title unification match to Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Reigns is currently working fewer dates for the company, but has worked some recent live events and TV tapings. His last TV match came at WrestleMania Backlash when he and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated McIntyre and RK-Bro.

As noted, the other names removed from the Money In the Bank promotional poster were SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, and Kofi Kingston. You can click here to find out who replaced them.

