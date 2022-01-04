WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for next Monday’s RAW.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia just announced that The Beast will be appearing live next Monday night.

As noted, Lesnar will also be on Friday’s SmackDown to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley vs. Lesnar is official for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from the Wells Fargo Center:

JUST ANNOUNCED! The New @WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW! pic.twitter.com/BUl7TGy3qI — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) January 4, 2022

