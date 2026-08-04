It’s official.

“The Beast Incarnate” has passed the torch, and he isn’t coming back.

There has been a lot of speculation about the WWE future of pro wrestling legend Brock Lesnar, with him appearing to retire in the ring in an impromptu moment at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Instead, he came back to finish out a rivalry with Oba Femi, whom he referred to as the future after losing to “The Ruler” inside Hell In A Cell at WWE SummerSlam 2026 this past weekend in Minneapolis, MN.

Retirement talk resurfaced when Lesnar was moved to WWE’s alumni section on Monday, and WWE re-aired a career retrospective package during the Netflix broadcast.

Roman Reigns also shared a farewell video on social media to Lesnar on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Lesnar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN (see video below), during which he confirmed his retirement from WWE.

“I’m here today to let the world know that I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody,” Lesnar said. “That was it for me on Saturday and I’m very grateful for everything.”