If you’re having a WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, you need a “Beast Incarnate” somewhere on the card.

Luckily, WWE does.

During a call-in appearance on the January 28 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar revealed his status for this Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event.

He’s in.

The WWE veteran confirmed that he will, in fact, be among the 30 WWE Superstars in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the annual WWE Royal Rumble PLE this weekend at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I’m headed to the Royal Rumble, boys,” Lesnar told McAfee and his hosting staff on Wednesday. “I’m going to win it.”

He reiterated, “I’m going. Yes, sir.”

Lesnar then made it clear that he is in good shape, and is ready to rock and roll at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh.

He said, “I’m in shape, we’re going to do this.”

WWE has only officially announced 10 of the 30 spots in the Men’s Royal Rumble match for this Saturday’s highly-anticipated show.

Those are Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Gunther, Jacob Fatu, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, Penta, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa, and now Brock Lesnar.

While appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.