WWE is teasing Brock Lesnar for upcoming non-televised Supershow live events.

WWE is advertising Drew McIntyre vs. the winner of Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Day 1, for the Supershow in Boston at the TD Garden on Saturday, January 8.

McIntyre vs. Lesnar or Reigns is also being advertised for the Saturday, January 15 Supershow at The Fargodome in Fargo, the Saturday, February 5 Supershow at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, and the Sunday, February 6 Supershow at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise.

It was reported back in the summer, as WWE and Lesnar negotiated his new contract for the return at SummerSlam, that the company wanted him to commit to working live events. The idea was that Lesnar working live events would help with ticket sales as the company toured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lesnar has not worked a non-televised live event since the Madison Square Garden show in New York City on Friday, March 16, 2018. He retained the WWE Universal Title over Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Famer Kane in a Triple Threat that night. He also worked the live event on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, and the live event from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on Saturday, January 27, 2018. He retained over Kane at both of those shows.

Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Title is scheduled to headline the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. There’s no word on if WWE is planning on switching the title that night, but it’s been reported that this match is a part of the Lesnar vs. Reigns series of matches, and that the third bout may come at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns retained over Lesnar in the first meeting of the series back in October at WWE Crown Jewel.

In addition to McIntyre vs. Lesnar or Reigns, the following matches are also advertised for the upcoming non-televised WWE Supershow live events:

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Toni Storm

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The New Day

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar vs. Reigns.

