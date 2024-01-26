Bad news for The Beast.

The wrestling world was rocked on Thursday afternoon by a startling lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, accusing Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE of sexual assault. The suit alleged that McMahon not only sexually abused and exploited Grant but also trafficked her to fellow WWE employees, including Laurinaitis. Shockingly, it claimed McMahon had also attempted to engage a “former UFC Heavyweight Champion” in a sex trafficking scheme back in 2020, a champion actively pursued for re-signing by the company.

The Wall Street Journal identified the former UFC Heavyweight Champion as none other than Brock Lesnar. According to the lawsuit, McMahon instructed Grant to produce “personalized sexual content” for Lesnar, simply referred to as a “UFC and WWE star” in the legal documents, with the goal of influencing Lesnar to renew his contract with WWE. Grant alleged that Lesnar informed McMahon of his satisfaction with the content, and McMahon purportedly relayed to Grant that Lesnar had re-signed, partially driven by the prospect of engaging in a sexual relationship with her.

The suit delved further, claiming that McMahon shared Grant’s phone number with Lesnar in December, resulting in Lesnar requesting more explicit content. Grant asserted that Lesnar expressed a desire to arrange a “play date” between them, although this never materialized due to a snowstorm disrupting Lesnar’s travel plans. The lawsuit alleged that McMahon made a final attempt to facilitate a meeting between Grant and Lesnar in March 2022, instructing her once again to send explicit photos. Despite this, the legal document asserted that no physical meeting between Lesnar and Grant ever occurred.

Brock Lesnar has not provided any comments on the matter at this time.