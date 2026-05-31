Brock Lesnar is back in the win column, and his rivalry with Oba Femi is now tied at one victory apiece.

At WWE Clash In Italy on Saturday, Lesnar battled Femi in a highly anticipated WrestleMania 42 rematch. The bout featured an explosive start, a red-hot crowd reaction for Femi, and another showcase of the incredible resilience that has quickly made the powerhouse one of WWE’s biggest stars.

Following the conclusion of the ESPN pre-show portion of the event, Lesnar made his entrance alongside Paul Heyman for the third match of the evening. After Lesnar settled in the ring, the atmosphere inside the arena reached another level when Femi’s entrance music hit. The Italian crowd erupted with thunderous cheers and chants for Femi before the match even officially began.

Before the opening bell, Heyman grabbed the microphone from ring announcer Alicia Taylor and delivered Lesnar’s introduction himself in Italian. The crowd responded by loudly chanting “Oba! Oba!” as Femi stood across the ring from his rival.

Lesnar didn’t wait for the introductions to finish before attacking.

As soon as the bell sounded, “The Beast Incarnate” exploded into action, planting Femi with an F-5. He immediately delivered a second, then a third, and finally a fourth consecutive F-5. Certain the match was over, Lesnar hooked the leg, only for Femi to somehow kick out at two.

The stunned look on Lesnar’s face said it all.

With Heyman screaming instructions from ringside, Lesnar transitioned into a Kimura Lock and aggressively targeted Femi’s arm. Despite being trapped in the hold, Femi powered back to his feet and astonishingly lifted Lesnar into the air before slamming his way free.

Moments later, Femi attempted to seize control with a chokeslam, but Lesnar escaped and countered with yet another F-5. Even that wasn’t enough to keep Femi down, as he kicked out again and left Lesnar visibly frustrated.

The action eventually spilled to the floor, where Lesnar looked to reapply the Kimura. Femi escaped by driving Lesnar into the steel ring post, but the momentum shift was short-lived. Lesnar quickly regained control and sent Femi crashing through the commentary table.

Believing victory was inevitable, Lesnar returned to the ring and watched as the referee counted Femi out. However, after remaining motionless for several seconds, Femi suddenly sprang to his feet near the count of eight and confidently strutted back toward the ring, igniting the crowd once again.

Femi stormed back into the match with a series of devastating uppercuts before effortlessly tossing Lesnar across the ring. He then attempted to finish things with Fall From Grace, but the damage done to his arm throughout the match proved costly.

As Femi’s arm gave out, Lesnar capitalized immediately, connecting with one final F-5. This time, the cover was enough to secure the three-count and give Lesnar the hard-fought victory.

With the win, Lesnar avenges his WrestleMania 42 loss and evens his score with Femi at 1-1, leaving the door wide open for a potential rubber match down the line.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

That is why he's THE BEAST!! 🔥#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/FB3Avxyry8 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026