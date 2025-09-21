— The first pay-per-view event to stream on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform under WWE’s five-year deal with the network was Wrestlepalooza, live from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The broadcast opened with WWE’s brand-new intro celebrating the ESPN partnership. Afterward, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared in the ring to welcome the fans to the event and to the new era of WWE on ESPN.

Backstage, cameras caught a truck arriving at the arena. Out stepped Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton alongside Pat McAfee. McAfee headed straight to Gorilla Position, where he was greeted with a hug from Triple H, before making his way to the commentary desk for the first time since taking a break earlier in the summer.

On commentary, McAfee admitted he was feeling a bit exhausted but excited to be back behind the desk.

— The debut of WWE’s new partnership with ESPN kicked off with a bang at Wrestlepalooza, and the first match of the night set the tone in a big way — John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar.

Cena’s entrance was a spectacle, as he was joined on stage by a group of children dressed just like him. Alicia Taylor gave Cena his official introduction, but when it came time for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman walked out to handle the job himself — just days after Lesnar confronted him backstage on the 9/19 edition of SmackDown, telling him, “We need to talk.”

The match was hard-hitting from the opening bell. Cena threw everything he had at Lesnar, at one point landing three consecutive Attitude Adjustments — but it still wasn’t enough. Lesnar delivered a barrage of F5s before finally pinning Cena clean.

After the bell, Lesnar wasn’t done. He returned to the ring and planted referee Dan Engler with another F5, leaving him laid out.

Eventually, Cena pulled himself back to his feet and, despite the loss, saluted the fans before slowly making his way to the back.

— WWE’s move to ESPN came with a fresh signature intro.

At Wrestlepalooza, the company unveiled a brand-new “Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening video featuring a mix of legends and current stars, including Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, John Cena, Andre the Giant, Trish Stratus, Lita, Cody Rhodes, and many more.

This marks the first major update to WWE’s signature intro since it was last changed at WrestleMania 40.

— During a recent appearance on the “Love Wrestling” podcast, Stephanie Vaquer had high praise for IYO SKY ahead of their clash at WWE Wrestlepalooza, calling her “one of the best.” The two are set to face off for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship, which Naomi recently relinquished. She said,

“Yeah, I know. To be honest, I’m a little nervous. (In a)Good way. I’m excited. I’m excited. It’s my dream. It’s the more important title and the more important company as my family, WWE. IYO Sky is amazing. She is one of the best. So I’m excited. I’m happy, and I try to enjoy that moment.“