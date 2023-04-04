Brock Lesnar destroyed Cody Rhodes to close the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As noted in our post on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H opening the RAW After WrestleMania, RAW featured a segment earlier in the night that set up Rhodes and Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the tag team main event. Reigns gave Thee Usos the night off, so it was just he and Solo to come to the ring for the main event, along with Paul Heyman.

Mike Rome did formal ring introductions for the tag team bout while Rhodes and Lesnar chest-bumped to show they were on the same page. Rhodes was introduced last, and as soon as he turned around from the introduction, Lesnar scooped him for the F5 and laid him out in the middle of the ring, shocking everyone.

Lesnar then scooped Rhodes for another F5 as Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman left for the ramp. Lesnar then proceeded to abuse Rhodes in and out of the ring, using steel chairs, the announce table, and half of the steel ring steps. Lesnar brought Rhodes into the ring and left him laid out on top of the stairs with another F5. Lesnar finally made his exit, but then ran back down and rushed the ring, then hit Rhodes with more chair shots. Lesnar jabbed the edge of the chair into Cody’s throat while yelling in his face, but unfortunately his words were muted due to apparent adult language.

Lesnar made his exit again while Adam Pearce and other officials came in to check on Rhodes. Pearce called for medics to bring a stretcher out to take Rhodes away while stunned fans were shown in the crowd. Lesnar came back to the stage but he stopped at the ramp and gave everyone two middle fingers, then went to the back. The post-WrestleMania RAW then went off the air with Rhodes being tended to in the ring. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap.

The attack on Rhodes comes one night after he came up short against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Night 2. Lesnar defeated Omos in the Night 2 opener.

There’s no word yet on why WWE did the crowd-killing angle to end the biggest RAW of the year, but we will keep you updated. You can see photos and videos below:

Get your popcorn out! 🍿 The #RawAfterMania main event is next! pic.twitter.com/e3DTT0Uh49 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 4, 2023

Brock Lesnar brought the pain to Cody Rhodes to end #RawAfterMania 😧 pic.twitter.com/GJc6dvho1A — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 4, 2023

