The latest guest on the Pat McAfee show was WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, who spoke with McAfee about a number of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin walking out on WWE in 2002, when he was supposed to lose to Lesnar on a random edition of Monday Night Raw.

Regarding that subject, Lesnar had this to say about Austin’s departure:

“I understand from a business aspect at the time, Steve left and didn’t want to work with me. It was probably the right decision for him at the time. I don’t hold a grudge against it at all. Business is business. I had a lot of good mentors coming up in the business.”

Austin has publicly stated that he heavily regretted walking out on the company at the time, but at least The Beast doesn’t hold any grudges. The Rattlesnake is expected to have some sort of role at WrestleMania 38, with the big rumor being that he’ll return for his first matchup in 18 years.

