Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE television on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, and things got chaotic in a hurry during his brutal attack on Oba Femi.

Coming out of WrestleMania 42, many fans assumed Lesnar’s in-ring career was finished after suffering a decisive loss to Femi on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The post-match presentation, including an emotional reaction from the crowd and Paul Heyman standing alongside Lesnar, only added fuel to the retirement speculation, especially after WWE commentary heavily implied on the following Raw that “The Beast Incarnate” was done competing.

That changed in a major way this week.

Femi was set to continue his dominant run on Monday nights with another open challenge, but the match never officially got started. Before “The Ruler” could even make it to the ring, Lesnar stormed out and blindsided him during his entrance.

The former WWE Champion unloaded on Femi and dropped him with multiple F5s in a violent return segment that immediately sent the live crowd into a frenzy.

There was also an unexpected moment during the beatdown that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

During the attack, Lesnar appeared to suffer another wardrobe malfunction when his pants ripped open mid-segment.

Some viewers were quick to point out that a similar incident happened to Lesnar during an episode of SmackDown in September of 2025.

With Lesnar now back in the picture and targeting Femi once again, all signs appear to be pointing toward a rematch between the two.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II is expected to take place at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31.