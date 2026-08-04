Brock Lesnar is looking forward to life after wrestling.

After officially confirming his retirement from WWE earlier on Tuesday, Brock Lesnar has begun looking ahead to the next chapter of his life.

As reported earlier today, Brock Lesnar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and confirmed his WWE retirement. The announcement came just days after his loss to Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam, with WWE also moving Lesnar’s profile to the alumni section of its website.

During the interview, Lesnar was asked what he plans to do now that his wrestling career is behind him.

So why did he hang up the tights and wrestling shoes? What are his plans for life after WWE?

“I got some hunting lined up and I got two boys in hockey,” Lesnar said. “I’m gonna support that, their dreams, as long as that’s feasible and my daughter — she’s got her eye on 2028 Olympics and just gonna spend some more time with the kids and in the woods and just reap what I’ve sown, you know? Just enjoy life.”

Lesnar also reflected on the physical toll of his final match with Oba Femi and expressed his gratitude to everyone who played a role in his career.

“I spent the last two days in bed,” Lesnar continued. “I got run over by a Nigerian Nightmare dump truck Saturday night. It’s time. I’m 49, and I still wanna be able to get around and move. But I’m grateful, very grateful and Oba (Femi) was great, the WWE universe, everybody — I wanna thank the promotion itself, TKO, and I wanna thank Dana White and the UFC and the Minnesota Vikings and the University of Minnesota. Everybody that believed in me and took a chance on me and I’m just grateful… So grateful. Thanks. I can’t believe it.”