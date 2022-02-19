WWE superstar Brock Lesnar was a recent guest on the Pat McAfee show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his explanation to the restaurant incident with Wee Man the night before the Royal Rumble, where The Beast sent the Jackass star through a table. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the incident was not planned or staged:

That was not staged at all. I flew into town before the Royal Rumble, I got a private room and I come walking through the restaurant at the hotel and I just scurry through people. I want to get in and hide in my hole. My buddy goes, ‘the jackass crew it out there.’ ‘Really?’ ‘We walked by them.’ I sent the waiter out, sent a nice bottle of wine.

How events transpired that led to him slamming Wee Man through a table:

Next thing I know, Knoxville comes into the back room, breaks my fucking door down. I come walking out and, in the midst of all this, they’re setting themselves on fire. I didn’t know that. I’m just like, ‘I’m coming home and going to bed.’ I’m walking out and Wee Man stands up and peacocks me a little bit. I just picked him up and was like, ‘I’m going to put you down right there.’ None of it was promo or staged. It just turned out to be fun and good for business.

