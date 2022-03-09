WWE champion Brock Lesnar recently appeared on the Michael Kay show, where the Beast discussed a number of different topics, most notably how he doesn’t fear death, but did get spooked by a moose once. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is not afraid to die:

No [I’m not afraid of anything]. I’m not afraid of dying. I’ve lived a complete life. I’m not scared to die. I’d be disappointed for my children.

How he was once spooked by a Moose:

Last fall, I did get a little spooked by a bull moose. I got charged a little bit in the bush by a bull moose. For a second I got a little flustered. I contained myself and I shot him. Yeah [I ate him]. Absolutely [delicious].

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)