Brock Lesnar has retired.

“The Beast Incarnate” kicked off night two of WrestleMania 42 against “The Ruler” Oba Femi on Sunday night, April 19, 2026, inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, free on ESPN.

And he lost.

Fast.

Femi won what was essentially, but not quite, a squash match, surviving Suplex City from Lesnar early on before quickly taking him out with relative ease for the victory in the WrestleMania 42 Sunday opener.

After the match, an emotional Brock Lesnar sat on the mat and took his gloves and shoes off. He hugged Paul Heyman, who was also very emotional, and saluted the crowd before kneeling down and kissing the mat. He and Heyman walked off together in what is likely Lesnar’s WWE swan song.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.