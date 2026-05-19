He’s back!

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE during the May 18 episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina.

During the “go-home show” for the red brand for this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Oba Femi was scheduled to host another weekly Oba Femi Challenge.

But things didn’t go as planned.

Not by a long shot.

As “The Ruler” made his crowd-pleasing ring entrance ahead of his advertised Oba Femi Challenge segment, he entered the ring, only to be attacked and laid out with an F-5 by the returning “Beast Incarnate.”

It was later announced that Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II will take place at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31.

Brock Lesnar was rumored to be retired from WWE after taking off his gloves and boots during an emotional post-match scene after losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.