Brock Lesnar has made his return to WWE.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was headlined by RAW Superstar Riddle unsuccessfully challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event. Despite a hard-fought back & forth match, Reigns got the win with a big Spear in mid-air for the pin to retain.

After the match, The Bloodline stood tall in the ring as Reigns took the mic and briefly ranted about how there is no one left for him to face. Reigns recalled how more than two years ago he promised to wreck everyone, and then leave, so now that he wrecked Riddle, he’s leaving. The Tribal Chief then called on Minneapolis to acknowledge him, but that’s when the music hit and out came The Beast to a massive pop from the city where he went to college and won the NCAA National Championship.

Lesnar marched to the ring, wearing a cowboy hat and a smile, as Reigns motioned for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman to leave the ring so he could be alone with Lesnar. The two top stars then faced off in the ring for a minute or so, until Lesnar offered his hand for a shake. Reigns hesitated but finally went to shake, and that’s when Lesnar scooped him for the F5 in the middle of the ring. Heyman rescued the title belts, then retreated, while The Usos immediately rushed in to fight. Lesnar quickly disposed of The Usos with a pair of F5s as the crowd went wild.

The Bloodline retreated up the ramp as Lesnar stood tall in the middle of the ring, raising his cowboy hat in the air. SmackDown went off the air with a loud pop from the crowd.

This has not been officially announced by WWE as of this writing, but it’s likely that Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place at WWE SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Randy Orton vs. Reigns was previously planned for SummerSlam, but Orton’s future is up in the air due to his health.

Tonight’s SmackDown marked Lesnar’s first appearance since losing the Winner Take All Title Unification Match to Reigns at Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in early April. This was Reigns’ first title defense as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

If Lesnar vs. Reigns takes place at WWE SummerSlam, that will be the third match between the two since Crown Jewel in October 2021. Reigns defeated Lesnar to retain the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, and then he unified the titles at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar now seems due to get a win back at SummerSlam.

For what it’s worth, the following matches have also taken place between the two – Reigns defeated Lesnar and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) in a Triple Threat at Fastlane 2016; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns, Braun Strowman and current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe at SummerSlam 2017; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in 2018; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns in a Steel Cage match at Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018; Reigns captured the Universal Title from Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 that August.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

