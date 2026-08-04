Brock Lesnar’s WWE status has changed once again.

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Lesnar was moved back to the alumni section of WWE’s official website, further fueling speculation that his in-ring career has come to an end.

Lesnar was previously placed in the alumni section after WrestleMania 42, where he retired following his loss to Oba Femi. However, he was later restored to the active Superstars roster after coming out of retirement to challenge Femi at WWE Clash in Italy before their rematch at SummerSlam.

At SummerSlam, Lesnar came up short against Femi inside Hell in a Cell. After the match, the former WWE Champion endorsed Femi as the future of the business, declaring that Femi is “the future” while he is “the past.”

Monday’s episode of Raw also featured the same Brock Lesnar career retrospective video package that originally aired following WrestleMania 42, adding further intrigue to his WWE future as the company once again recognizes him as a member of its alumni roster.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.