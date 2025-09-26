Brock Lesnar isn’t expected back on WWE TV anytime soon following his win over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. As we previously reported, Lesnar is internally listed for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia as well as WrestleMania 42. While there has been speculation about a possible WrestleMania match against Bron Breakker, nothing has been confirmed.

According to a report from Fightful Select, sources indicated that Lesnar will be off television “for a while,” with no word yet on when he’ll return to begin building toward his next appearance.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE is focused on presenting Brock Lesnar as dominant as possible when he does appear. The current plan is to build Lesnar up as a “monster” figure, setting the stage for another top star to eventually “slay” him. The three names being discussed for that role are Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, and Cody Rhodes. The report states,

“We were told that was not the case, and that Lesnar was not brought back to lose his first match. There are always discussions, and the idea may have been broached for Cena to win, as most expected, but it was never a serious discussion or ever the planned finish.”

“The match was all about making Lesnar as strong as possible, getting a last match with Cena, and the feeling Cena more than anyone, is bulletproof no matter what they do with him. They are spending a ton to get Lesnar, and the idea is to make him a monster and have someone slay the monster. It would be more valuable saving the big and first Lesnar loss for Jacob Fatu or Bron Breakker, unless Cody Rhodes needs a challenger, and if they feud, in the end, Rhodes does have to get a win.”