Brock Lesnar Not Scheduled For This Year’s WWE SummerSlam

According to the Wrestling Observer, former WWE champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to work this year’s SummerSlam pay per view. Reports are that The Beast put over Drew McIntyre so strongly at WrestleMania 36 due to WWE planning on him not being around. Assuming McIntyre defeats Dolph Ziggler at Sunday’s Extreme Rules, the most likely candidate for him to face next would be Randy Orton.
Lesnar went into last year’s SummerSlam as Universal Champion, but was defeated by Seth Rollins in the show’s main event, ending his third reign with the title.
