Brock Lesnar Not Working WWE SummerSlam?, WWE Reportedly Changes Plans

WWE has reportedly scrapped two major matches from the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the projected SummerSlam card that WWE creative had in place months ago has been “torn up” as of this past weekend.

WWE apparently had big plans for WWE Hall of Famer Edge at SummerSlam as his triceps injury played a big part in WWE changing the card. The Rated R Superstar suffered the injury during the recent Backlash loss to Randy Orton, and is expected to be out of action until early 2021. There had been rumors on another Edge vs. Orton match at SummerSlam.

Another factor in WWE doing away with the planned SummerSlam card is the lack of fans in the crowd. It was noted that no fans in the crowd means WWE has little desire to have Brock Lesnar on the show. Lesnar’s return had been rumored for SummerSlam, but now that is up in the air. Lesnar has been away since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

As noted last week, rumored matches for SummerSlam include Orton vs. McIntyre for the title, Matt Riddle vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, and Andrade and Angel Garza vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. None of these matches have been confirmed.

SummerSlam is scheduled for August 23 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It was originally announced for the TD Garden in Boston but the location was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates.

