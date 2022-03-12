WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and was asked about Logan Paul, the social media star who will team with The Miz to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar said he’s impressed with what Paul has built for himself, and he is eager to see if he can find the same success in pro wrestling.

“Great for YouTube,” Lesnar said of Logan and his brother Jake Paul. “I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves.”

Lesnar is curious to see if Paul can make it in the ring.

“Can he become a professional wrestler?” Lesnar said. “Maybe if he puts as much ambition into that.”

