Brock Lesnar says he’s had a love-hate relationship with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for the last 20 years, but he sees McMahon as a father figure.

As seen in the video below, Lesnar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and was asked about his relationship with UFC President Dana White, and if they’re close.

“Um, yeah, Dana’s alright,” Lesnar said. “I mean, I got a lot of money from him. … I probably should’ve got paid more.”

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee noted how people outside of WWE see White as a spitting image of McMahon, just from a different fight game. Lesnar was asked if he agrees with this.

“I don’t know, I really can’t compare the two guys,” Lesnar said. “They’re just so… honestly my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men but dealing with Dana… it’s just a totally different business approach.

“I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince as more of a father figure actually, because I’ve learned a lot of things from him and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana. Vince is a self-made person, so is Dana… you know, he took the company [UFC] and made it public, and made it big, big [money].”

McAfee then commented that he feels like Lesnar is an incredible businessman.

“Well, I appreciate that but I don’t… I just handle things, I think, old school, and I don’t spend my money foolishly,” Lesnar added.

Stay tuned for more from Lesnar. You can see the clip below:

"My relationship with Vince McMahon is so different than it is with Dana White.. I have a lot of respect for both men but I look at Vince as more of a father figure" ~@BrockLesnar#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Wkwv2mB2xo — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2022

