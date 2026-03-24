As noted, Brock Lesnar recently appeared as a guest on the Splittin Chiclets podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and MMA.

In addition to the highlights from the interview we published earlier here and here, “The Beast Incarnate” also reflected on a “tough time in his life,” which included being sued by Vince McMahon for leaving WWE and trying to continue working elsewhere.

“They gave me the opportunity because I was a hometown hero there already,” Lesnar began when talking about his brief NFL stint with the Minnesota Vikings while recounting that time period in his life. “And they did me a huge solid by at least giving me the opportunity and then, that kind of turned into a reality as I got into camp and I was doing alright and then they wanted to send me to Europe and I just … I’d already been on the road for four years at this point.”

Lesnar went on to explain how things didn’t work out with the NFL aspirations, and how things only got worse from there.

“I got cut from the Vikings,” he said. “The I.R.S. showed up at my doorstep. I was in a custody battle for the kid, for my daughter, and I was getting sued by Vince McMahon for a non-compete. It was a tough time in my life, from ‘04 to ‘06.”

He continued, “And so, there was people and I won’t mention, that had helped me through those times, and I was able to get on my feet again, and I thank ‘em a lot and they know who they are but, they helped me out and got me stable and they believed in me.”