Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.

In an update, WWE updated their Events page listing for WrestleMania Backlash some time this week and Lesnar was removed.

While the Dunkin’ Donuts Center website still has the Backlash graphic up with Lesnar on it, the WWE website was updated this week and Lesnar was pulled. The Backlash graphic on the arena website is dated, and will likely be updated soon.

The only upcoming show WWE has Lesnar still advertised for as of this writing is the Money In the Bank Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Lesnar’s future, or if there will be another match with Reigns. Several months back it was reported that the Lesnar vs. Reigns feud was going to be a series of matches that ended at WrestleMania 38, and there was no talk of any rematches coming out of WrestleMania.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place on Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only matches confirmed as of this writing are Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II, and Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit!” match.

