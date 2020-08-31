Brock Lesnar is reportedly a free agent right now.

Lesnar’s most recent WWE contract has expired, according to PWInsider. The deal expired without the two sides agreeing on terms for a new deal.

It was noted that the two sides have been working on a new contract, but they recently hit an impasse and the negotiations have paused. Lesnar is now able to field offers from outside of WWE, if he wants, including offers from AEW, UFC and other organizations.

This is not the first time that Lesnar and WWE failed to agree on a new deal before the previous deal expired, but PWInsider notes that this would be Lesnar’s longest hiatus from WWE to date during the negotiating process.

As noted earlier today, WWE Shop recently pulled all of Lesnar’s merchandise. The merchandise was pulled due to the contract situation.

Lesnar remains on the official WWE RAW roster as of this writing. There is no word on when a new deal might be reached, or when he might return to the storylines.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. His manager, Paul Heyman, just returned to the storylines with new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on Lesnar’s WWE status.

