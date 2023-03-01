WWE has officilly announced Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania 39, but Fightful Select points to how this was not the original idea for Lesnar’s match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Some time towards the summer of fall of 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was reportedly approached about a possible match against Lesnar. Austin ended up turning the offer down, and then he turned down an offer to wrestle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was noted that there was a huge disparity in payout, with the offer for the pitched Lesnar bout nowhere near the Reigns offer.

Later in the fall of 2022, internal documents had Lesnar penciled in to face current WWE Intercontinental reportedly GUNTHER. This was the working plan as of November 21, going into the Survivor Series. There’s no word yet on why the idea for the match was dismissed, but by the time the news was reported a few weeks later, it was already nixed internally.

It’s interesting to note that internally, the WWE Intercontinental Title was never mentioned for Lesnar vs. GUNTHER. It’s also interesting how Lesnar vs. GUNTHER was never considered for any extended period of time.

Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was also considered for WrestleMania at one point, and there’s no word on why they ended up going with the DQ finish at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, WWE ended up going with Lesnar vs. Omos and Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt was also pitched to face Lesnar at one point. Lesnar reportedly nixed that idea himself, but there’s no word yet on why.

While Lesnar vs. Omos has been announced for WrestleMania 39, it was indicated that there may be an undisclosed “back-up,” but that this is not factored into creative plans. It remains to be seen who actually pitched Lesnar vs. Omos, but Lesnar reportedly personally approved the bout.

We’ve noted how there are conflicting reports on if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon pitched Lesnar vs. Omos, along with lots of speculation on if McMahon is back working on the WWE creative team or not. This new report notes that sources somewhat close to Lesnar have indicated that McMahon pushing for this match to happen “could be true.”

It was reported last week how one WWE talent believed McMahon currently has more of an influence on the creative team than publicly believed, which was echoed by others on the roster. While WWE has denied this, the talent has since doubled down on their stance.

