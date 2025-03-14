Pwinsider is reporting that WWE NXT star Lucien Price, a member of the OTM faction, is currently sidelined due to a hand injury.

Price’s injury is why OTM has not been featured on television.

Price last competed on the January 18th episode of WWE NXT.

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, and it seems unlikely this will change anytime soon.

Although Lesnar was expected to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinitis, which included an anonymous reference to Lesnar, led to the cancellation of his travel plans and his removal from future events.

Last month, Lesnar was officially named in Grant’s lawsuit which alleged that McMahon proposed a sexual encounter with Grant to Lesnar during contract negotiations. Moreover, Grant was ordered to send Lesnar sexually explicit content of herself.

Despite these allegations and his hiatus, Lesnar remains listed on the talent roster on WWE.com.

Last year, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated that the company is willing to have conversations with Lesnar regarding a possible return.

During his time away from WWE, Lesnar has been leading a fulfilling personal life, engaging in more social activities and cherishing moments with his family.

Recently, Lesnar was spotted at a rodeo event.

Additionally, Lesnar and his wife Rena Mero (Sable) were spotted in Virginia Beach earlier today. Their daughter, Mya, will be competing in the 2025 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships today and tomorrow.

You can check out a photo of Lesnar at the rodeo event below:



WWEShop.com is now selling new Steve Austin T-shirts for 3:16 Day. There is also a new LA Knight Funko Pop vinyl figure available.

And finally, you can check out the latest video from Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega below: