Brock Lesnar is set to make his comeback on WWE television in the near future. He has been absent from WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. It has been anticipated for months that he would return this month to participate in the build-up to the Royal Rumble.

It is highly likely that Lesnar will be competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Several stars, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, have already declared their participation in the match.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Lesnar’s return is imminent, and it is presumed to be for the Royal Rumble.