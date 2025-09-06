WWE SmackDown kicked off with a bang on Friday night.

In his final Chicago appearance as a WWE Superstar, and his final appearance on WWE SmackDown before retiring at the end of 2025, John Cena came to the ring to talk to “The Windy City” fans in attendance.

Cena was joined in the ring by new WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn, who brought up starting his own main roster career in WWE in a WWE United States Championship Open Challenge match against then-U.S. Champion Cena.

Zayn would go on to ask Cena’s permission to start his own WWE United States Championship Open Challenge series, and proceeded to call out Cena as his first opponent.

The two would begin an impromptu title tilt in the opening bout on the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena, one that was ultimately interrupted by a familiar face.

In his first appearance in WWE since his shocking return in the closing moments of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his way out to the ring and laid out Zayn and Cena with F-5’s.

The show went to a commercial break after that, and when the broadcast returned, Lesnar was shown backstage delivering a brief but chilling message to Cena.

“Hey John, I’ll see you at #WrestlePalooza ..BITCH,” Lesnar said.

WWE then confirmed Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for the upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event scheduled for September 20, 2025, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., complete with the official match graphic flashing on the screen.

