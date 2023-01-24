Brock Lesnar returned on the RAW 30th Anniversary special to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the No DQ main event, and now it looks like Lesnar is headed to the Royal Rumble.

The RAW 30 main event saw Lesnar put Theory through a table, but before he could finish the champion off, Lesnar hit the ring and laid Lashley out with a F5. Lesnar then slammed Theory on top of Lashley with a second F5, and that was good enough for the referee to make the count. RAW then abruptly went off the air at 11pm with Lesnar exiting the ring.

WWE has not officially announced Lesnar for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as of this writing, but he has been advertised for the show since it was first announced. Lashley is scheduled to work the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, so there’s potential for an angle to set up the Lashley vs. Lesnar rubber match. Lashley defeated then-WWE Champion Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble, and Lesnar got the win back at Crown Jewel back in November.

Lesnar remains listed for The Rumble on the WWE Events website as of this writing.

Below is footage from last night’s RAW 30 main event and Lesnar’s return:

