Brock Lesnar has finally returned to WWE, and he’s sporting a new look.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam main event saw Roman Reigns retain the WWE Universal Title over John Cena after a back & forth match. After the finish, Reigns stood tall with the strap as Paul Heyman joined him in the ring. The celebration was quickly interrupted as Lesnar’s music hit and the Allegiant Stadium went wild for the return of The Beast.

Lesnar marched to the ringside area and stood on top of the steel steps, staring Reigns down. A furious Reigns watched from the ring as Heyman looked shocked and worried, with his mouth hanging open. Lesnar entered the ring and smirked, staring Reigns down and looking over at Heyman, who was now at ringside.

Lesnar got closer and had a few words for Reigns but we couldn’t hear what he was saying. Reigns finally backed away and made his exit as fans booed. Reigns said “not tonight” from ringside as he and Heyman started leaving the ringside area. Lesnar turned and raised his arms to each side of the crowd as they cheered him on. SummerSlam went off the air with fans cheering Lesnar on.

Lesnar has been listed as a RAW Superstar but it looks like he will be on the SmackDown brand to feud with Reigns now.

There is no word on when the Lesnar vs. Reigns match will take place, but we will keep you updated. The big question now is what will happen with Heyman, who was still serving as Lesnar’s manager when he left WWE after WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Heyman linked up with Reigns while Lesnar was away.

Lesnar has been away from the company since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. His contract expired in the summer of 2020, but this return indicates that he has re-signed.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s SummerSlam main event and Lesnar’s return at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

