WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from the July 3rd episode of Monday Night Raw. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Gauntlet Gala”-Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green earn future title opportunity.

9. “Show Yourself”-Ricochet calls out Logan Paul.

8. “Meet Señor Money In The Bank”-Damian Priest defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

7. “Alpha Training”-Maxxine Dupri defeats Valhalla.

6. “Scottish Assist”-Drew McIntyre helps Riddle in his brawl with Imperium.

5. “Face Protection”-Trish Stratus wears protective face mask after MITB ladder match.

4. “This Is Natalya’s Brutality”-Rhea Ripley defeats Natalya to retain the women’s title.

3. “I Owe You Not”-Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey brawl.

2. “Must Be Monday”-Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar brawl.

1. “Cash-In Ruined”-Finn Balor ruins Damian Priests’ MITB cash-in.