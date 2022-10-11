Fans have wanted the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match for some time, and now it looks like we will get it.

Lashley has also talked about wanting to face Lesnar for several years now. Tonight’s WWE RAW season premiere from Brooklyn saw Lashley come to the ring to defend his WWE United States Title against Seth Rollins, but he cut a pre-match promo and mentioned how he is a fighting champion who has defeated top stars, including Lesnar. He then addressed Rollins and told him to come to the ring to get the fair title shot he claims he hasn’t received. That’s when the music interrupted and out came Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar stared Lashley down from the corner, and gave a shout-out to Brooklyn. He then said good evening to Brooklyn, and to Lashley, as he stepped closer to Lashley. Lesnar immediately scooped Lashley for a F5 in the middle of the ring. Fans chanted “one more time!” but Lesnar delivered a German suplex instead. Fans wanted more, so Lesnar delivered a second F5. Lesnar then applied the Kimura Lock on Lashley, and finally let go of the hold. Lesnar ended the segment by marching up the ramp, stopping to look back and smile as Lashley tried to recover.

There’s no word yet on when Lesnar vs. Lashley will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Lesnar has been away since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s return at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

