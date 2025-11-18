WWE Survivor Series: WarGames just got a lot more interesting.

During this week’s jam-packed episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, the main event segment was the Men’s WarGames face-off.

The final segment of the show that featured John Cena’s last-ever WWE Raw appearance saw the Paul Heyman led heel team consisting of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre come to the ring first. After “The Oracle” introduced each of his teammates, the opposing team came out.

CM Punk came out in street fight gear and was joined by his WarGames teammates Jimmy Uso, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. As soon as that team made their way to the ring, the fight was on.

As the two sides waged war, the chaos intensified as the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar’s theme hit. “The Beast Incarnate” made his surprise return as the new member for The Vision-le”The OTC1″ emerged and made his way to the ring, where he collided with Brock Lesnar.

Both WarGames teams continued to brawl as NYPD and security hit the ringside area to try and restore order. As they did, the memorable November 17 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix faded out and went off the air.d team that Paul Heyman teased earlier in the show during a backstage segment with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

As Brock Lesnar began cleaning house of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ entrance tune hit the house speakers inside MSG, and the NYC crowd nearly blew the roof off of the joint as

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA. on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series results coverage.

IT'S ON! 👊 WE GOT A BRAWL IN THE GARDEN!!! pic.twitter.com/nW6DEeUME7 — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025