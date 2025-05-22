Brock Lesnar has remained largely out of the spotlight since stepping away from WWE, but a recent public sighting has fans talking — not about a return, but about his surprising new look.

The former multi-time world champion was seen enjoying a low-key outing with his wife, former WWE star Rena “Sable” Lesnar. While the nature of their appearance wasn’t disclosed, what instantly grabbed attention was Lesnar’s hairstyle. The typically clean-cut “Beast Incarnate” was sporting noticeably long hair, a sharp contrast to the tight fades and buzz cuts he’s known for in the ring.

This isn’t the first time Lesnar has switched things up during his time off. Fans have grown accustomed to him experimenting with his appearance — from full beards to rugged looks — whenever he steps away from the wrestling scene.

The former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion remains on the sidelines from the public since being tied to the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis.