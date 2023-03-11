WWE has announced a new segment and two new matches for Monday’s RAW episode.

RAW will see Brock Lesnar and Omos face off for their WrestleMania 39 match.

“Two weeks ago, Brock Lesnar accepted a WrestleMania challenge from Omos and sealed the deal with an explosive F-5 on MVP. The following week, The Nigerian Giant put on a dominant display in a match against two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. Moments after the one-sided contest came to a close, an emphatic MVP made it clear that when Lesnar put his hands on him, he only made the inevitable more certain: Omos will conquer The Beast on The Grandest Stand of Them All. What will happen when the two forces of nature come face-to-face? Find out next Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA,” WWE wrote in their official preview.

The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will team up on RAW to face Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis, just one week after Gargano’s singles win over Balor. This will be Lumis’ first RAW TV match since his February 6 win over Baron Corbin.

WWE noted in their RAW preview, “The Judgment Day’s path to WrestleMania will have a pit stop as they must contend with Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. This will be Gargano and Lumis’ first foray into the tag team scene since they were both a heavy presence on NXT two years ago. Johnny Wrestling recently had a run-in with The Judgment Day, narrowly losing to Finn Balor in a close contest. Can Gargano and Lumis quell the rise of The Judgment Day? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!”

A second tag team bout was also added to Monday’s RAW with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. taking on ma.çé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models. This will be the first RAW TV match for Gallows and Anderson since their Tag Team Turmoil loss to Priest and Balor on the January 9 RAW.

The match will be a rematch of last week’s WWE Main Event episode, which saw Gallows and Anderson defeat Mace and Mansoor. This will also be the first RAW TV match for Mace and Mansoor since Maxxine Dupri brought the faction to the red brand.

“With the Maximum Male Models looking to bring Otis into their fold, they face a tough test as they take on Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson of The O.C. Since AJ Styles was taken out with an injury, it has been a minute since we have seen The O.C., but they look to make their triumphant return by dehydrating the always thirsty Maximum Male Models. Which team will come out the victor? Don’t miss Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote in their official RAW preview.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s RAW from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island:

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

