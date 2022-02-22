New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month.

Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.

Heyman announced that Lesnar will be defending against the former champion, Bobby Lashley.

As we’ve noted, Lashley was in Birmingham, Alabama today to meet with WWE doctors about his shoulder. It’s been reported that he’s expected to miss around 4 months due to shoulder surgery, but that is still not official. WWE is blaming Lashley’s absence on a potential concussion. The storyline is that Lashley suffered the concussion on Saturday in the Elimination Chamber when Seth Rollins launched Austin Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. That’s why Lashley was pulled from the Chamber, which led to a new WWE Champion being crowned in Lesnar. It was later reported that Lashley has had a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble win over Lesnar, and he needs surgery. WWE noted on tonight’s RAW that Lashley’s status depends on what is determined while he’s under concussion protocols.

There is no word on who Lesnar will defend against if Lashley is unable to compete, but MSG also has Lashley vs. Lesnar advertised. The MSG website has had Lashley vs. Lesnar advertised for around two weeks now.

Madison Square Garden also has the following matches listed for the March 5 live event, along with related shots from the RAW opener:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defends against Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat

* Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Appearances by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, RK-Bro, AJ Styles, Big E and Kofi Kingston, and others

