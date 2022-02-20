During his recent interview on the Pat McAfee show WWE superstar and new world champion Brock Lesnar spoke about his childhood, and how he would constantly get into fights, including with his older brothers. The Beast even shares one story of a time he put one of his brothers through a China Cabinet. Highlights are below.

Grew up fighting a lot as a kid:

I was fighting as a kid. The local people from Webster, South Dakota will tell you the Lesnar family were fighters. I was six years younger than my two older brothers who were getting out of jail on Monday mornings and going to school because of street fights. I grew up with that stigma. We went to street dances, I went there to fight. That’s what we did. That’s what I did, anyway.

Recalls putting his brother through a China cabinet:

It put my mom and dad through hell. We were fighting all the time. My brothers were fighting and it was World War 3. I fought my older brothers, put them through kitchen tables when I finally grew up and had enough of their shit. I was probably 18. I put my brother through the China cabinet. My mom and dad just cracked a beer as was, ‘ah, this needed to happen.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)