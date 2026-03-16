Brock Lesnar’s potential WWE WrestleMania 42 opponent could start to come into focus on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

As previously announced, Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Monday night’s RAW from San Antonio, Texas. The appearance comes after “The Beast Incarnate” and Paul Heyman issued an open challenge during Lesnar’s last appearance, inviting anyone willing to step up to face him at WrestleMania 42.

According to a new report from Bodyslam+, WWE is expected to clarify Lesnar’s direction for the biggest show of the year before the night is over.

“Brock Lesnar will be appearing on tonight’s episode of RAW in San Antonio,” the report stated. “During Lesnar’s last appearance, he and Paul Heyman threw out a challenge for WrestleMania to anybody who would step up to The Beast Incarnate.”

The report continued, “There were discussions about Brock Lesnar taking on Oba Femi at WrestleMania. Sources indicate that Lesnar’s WrestleMania direction is expected to be made clear tonight.”

The potential matchup with Oba Femi has reportedly been discussed internally for weeks, although WWE has not officially confirmed any opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

Brock Lesnar’s segment is reportedly scheduled to kick off tonight’s show in “The Lone Star State.”

UPDATE: Complete Spoiler Listing For Tonight’s WWE Raw In San Antonio, TX. (3/16/2026)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)