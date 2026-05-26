Brock Lesnar finally addressed his loss to Oba Femi on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, and he made it clear that their story is far from over.

The show opened with a pre-taped video message from Lesnar, marking the first time fans had heard from “The Beast” since being defeated by Femi at WrestleMania 42.

In the promo, Lesnar admitted the loss hit him harder than any beating he’s taken throughout his legendary career.

“I’ve had my share of ass whoopings over the years, but none quite like that,” Lesnar admitted. “It was humbling. You beat my ass so bad I said ‘that’s it, I’m done’.”

That wasn’t the end of the message, however, as Lesnar quickly shifted focus toward revenge and vowed to return stronger for their upcoming rematch.

“But that doesn’t sit very well with me Oba,” he continued. “It’s not gonna end that way Oba Femi. Brock Lesnar can take an ass whooping, but can you? You’re gonna get your ass kicked by a humbled, retired beast. Brock Lesnar will conquer Oba Femi. I am gonna rule over Oba Femi.”

The segment continued live in the arena after the video aired, with Femi making his way to the ring to confront Paul Heyman. The reigning powerhouse issued a chilling warning aimed directly at Lesnar, stating that he intended to kill “The Beast” at their next encounter.

Things escalated further when Femi signed the contract for their rematch directly on Heyman while physically intimidating him to close out the segment.

A big fight feel already surrounds the showdown, as Lesnar and Femi are now officially set to collide once again at WWE Clash in Italy next weekend in Turin.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.