WWE has announced several happenings for Monday’s live RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Brock Lesnar will make his return to the red brand on Monday night. There’s no word yet on what Lesnar will be doing, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not scheduled to be there, at least as of this writing.

Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing match will take place at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will also be on Monday’s RAW to defend his title in an Open Challenge. This title defense will come less than three weeks before Lashley defends against Theory at SummerSlam.

Speaking of Theory, he will also be in action on Monday’s RAW. WWE has announced Theory vs. Riddle for the show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a promo for the episode:

