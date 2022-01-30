WWE issued the following press release announcing that Brock Lesnar, fresh off his Royal Rumble win, will be making a major announcement on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which will most likely be The Beast choosing what title he would like to go after at WrestleMania 38. Full details are below.

Brock Lesnar had a rollercoaster of a Royal Rumble, losing his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley in controversial fashion following an attack by Roman Reigns and a seeming betrayal from his advocate Paul Heyman before entering the Royal Rumble Match at No. 30 and running roughshod over the remaining Superstars to earn a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38.

After a wild turn of events, The Beast now has a decision to make on who he will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will it be The All Mighty or The Head of the Table? The Superstar who took his WWE Title, or the man who handed it to him on a silver platter?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to hear who Lesnar calls out!