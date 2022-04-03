WWE champion Brock Lesnar recently spoke with ESPN to hype this evening’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, where the Beast will clash with Universal champion Roman Reigns in a win-or-take-all title showdown. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is pissed off, especially after Reigns attacked him at MSG:

“If Paul Heyman wants to get his nose dirty, we’re going to get dirty. I’m coming for fucking blood and that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m riled up about this. I had to find peace in all this. When Roman stuck his nose in and changed the rules at Madison Square Garden, he didn’t have to do that. Roman Reigns is threatened by Brock Lesnar.”

Says Reigns made it personal when he got him bloodied up:

“100 times. That’s why I have goosebumps, that’s why I’m pissed. That’s why it’s personal to me. You don’t draw blood on Brock Lesnar and get away with it.”

How this is a different version of Roman Reigns:

“I see a shell of a person that I helped make. I put ass whoopings on Roman Reigns. [At WrestleMania], he’s going to get a country ass kicking. I see a man, he’s been in the squared circle with Brock Lesnar before, and has been defeated by Brock Lesnar. I think he’s well calculated and has game plan, but all bets are off. I’m dropping the gloves and I’m coming for war. I’m coming. I’m going to come as hard as I can and unify these belts. This is my legacy in the company. I’m not going to let him or Paul Heyman change that.”

