Brock Lesnar is set to appear at WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles next month.

Lesnar was suspended indefinitely in the storylines last month, and fined $1 million, after attacking WWE employees and official Adam Pearce. However, the Staples Center in Los Angeles announced today that The Beast has vowed to buy a ringside ticket for the December 10 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Lesnar’s attack on officials came during an angle with The Bloodline, which came the day after Lesnar took a loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Reigns retained at Crown Jewel after Paul Heyman slid the Universal Title belt into the ring, and Reigns used it on Lesnar. The match also saw interference by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

There’s no word on when the next Lesnar vs. Reigns match will take place, but Lesnar is also advertised for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The December 10 SmackDown was originally scheduled for the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, but WWE moved it to LA as a favor to FOX. This will be the first WWE show in LA since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar and SmackDown. Below is today’s announcement from the arena:

The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: https://t.co/uHliSwMDxt pic.twitter.com/euSyXGDNOL — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) November 11, 2021

