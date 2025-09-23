— Brock Lesnar made a dominant in-ring return at WWE Wrestlepalooza, dismantling John Cena with multiple F5s in a one-sided bout that immediately had fans buzzing about the chance of a rematch.

However, on today’s edition of “Wrestling Observer Live,” Bryan Alvarez reported that Wrestlepalooza was the final chapter in their rivalry. He noted that no rematch is planned, and Cena’s farewell run will not include another showdown with Lesnar. He said,

“That was their last match, and Brock is not his final opponent. So, I don’t know what to say now. I thought, why would you do a match like that unless, like John Cena is going to like climb that mountain afterwards, but apparently that’s not the plan. They just killed him. So, I think Brock is probably going to be heading for a title shot or something like that.”

Cena still has five appearances left on his retirement tour, with stops scheduled for Crown Jewel in Perth, Survivor Series, and culminating in his farewell match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this December.

— After defeating Charlotte Flair on the August 22, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown, Piper Niven has been absent from television. Initial rumors pointed to an injury, and new reports suggest the situation could be far more serious.

On today’s edition of “Wrestling Observer Live,” Bryan Alvarez revealed there is growing concern about the severity of Niven’s condition:

“What I can tell you is that there is concern it could be career-ending. So, whatever it is, it’s serious. Hopefully, she can come back, but she is out due to injury.”

Fightful Select also addressed her absence, noting that they’ve received numerous inquiries about her status within WWE’s Secret Hervice faction. While the exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed, sources confirmed that she is sidelined and that the severity is still uncertain.