Brock Lesnar VS. The Undertaker Playlist, The Miz’s New Show Scores Well In The Ratings

WWE has released a new video playlist featuring all of the showdowns between The Undertaker and former WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Watch below as the two icons go to war in some of the most brutal bouts in WWE history, including their epic Hell in a Cell encounters, and the legendary WrestleMania 30 streak match.
According to Showbuzz Daily, WWE superstar The Miz’s new USA competition series entitled Cannonball scored an average of 771,000 viewers this week, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The program finished 19th overall in total viewership.
