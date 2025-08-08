– Brock Lesnar continued to cash in during his two-year absence from WWE. According to sources, “The Beast” remained one of the highest-paid talents on the roster during his hiatus, collecting his full downside guarantee despite no suspension being involved.

– While full-scale production for the Street Fighter movie isn’t scheduled to begin until next month, some filming is already underway this month in Australia. We’re told it will be an open set, meaning plenty of behind-the-scenes content is expected to surface once cameras roll.

– Earlier this year, reports surfaced about WWE exploring the idea of running a special WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, as the country is said to want a true WrestleMania-level spectacle. Based on recent rumblings, the concept hasn’t been ruled out, though sources insist a traditional North American WrestleMania would still take place.

(H/T: Fightful Select)