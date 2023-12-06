The genetics run strong in the Lesnar family.

Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE and UFC legend Brock Lesnar, recently broke the women’s record at Colorado State in shot put after hitting a mark of 18.50 meters. The school posted about Mya’s success on social media, adding that she now leads the nation in this category.

Congratulations to @CSUTrackFieldXC's Mya Lesnar on being named this week's @Waterpik Student-Athlete of the Week! Mya broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters & currently leads the ! #Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/bfHjutIr5R — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) December 4, 2023

Congratulations to Mya Lesanr. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.